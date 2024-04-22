Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week [Image 1 of 8]

    Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Townsend, leads junior and senior noncommissioned officers during a fun run. NCOS from across post came together to sing cadence, get in some cardio and celebrate the essence of being an NCO April 22 during NCO Week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

    This work, Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Audie Murphy
    NCO Corps
    NCO Induction
    Fort Huachuca
    NETCOM

