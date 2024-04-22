The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Townsend, leads junior and senior noncommissioned officers during a fun run. NCOS from across post came together to sing cadence, get in some cardio and celebrate the essence of being an NCO April 22 during NCO Week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 20:15
|Photo ID:
|8366822
|VIRIN:
|240422-A-HT688-2461
|Resolution:
|1176x1103
|Size:
|661.63 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT