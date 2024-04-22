The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Townsend, leads junior and senior noncommissioned officers during a fun run. NCOS from across post came together to sing cadence, get in some cardio and celebrate the essence of being an NCO April 22 during NCO Week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 20:15 Photo ID: 8366822 VIRIN: 240422-A-HT688-2461 Resolution: 1176x1103 Size: 661.63 KB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.