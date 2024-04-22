Newest Sergeant Audie Murphy Club inductee, Staff Sgt. Harry Ruehlman, Company Delta, 304th Military Intelligence Battalion presents guest speaker, Angel Zajkowski, with a token of appreciation for speaking at the Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony. After a successful career in the Army, and now as a civilian, Zajkowski spoke to those in attendance on why service in the Army matters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)
Fort Huachuca 'backbone' celebrate NCO Week
