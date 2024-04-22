Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week [Image 3 of 8]

    Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Newest Sergeant Audie Murphy Club inductee, Staff Sgt. Harry Ruehlman, Company Delta, 304th Military Intelligence Battalion presents guest speaker, Angel Zajkowski, with a token of appreciation for speaking at the Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony. After a successful career in the Army, and now as a civilian, Zajkowski spoke to those in attendance on why service in the Army matters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelvin Ringold)

    Fort Huachuca &lsquo;backbone&rsquo; celebrate NCO Week

