    Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week [Image 6 of 8]

    Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Noncommissioned officers from the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command prepare for the NCO Induction ceremony April 26. The NETCOM NCOs were sponsored by Headquarters and Headquarters Company’s first sergeant, 1st Sgt. Charles Powell Jr., before being inducted later on during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Gabriel Archer)

