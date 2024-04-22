Noncommissioned officers from the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command prepare for the NCO Induction ceremony April 26. The NETCOM NCOs were sponsored by Headquarters and Headquarters Company’s first sergeant, 1st Sgt. Charles Powell Jr., before being inducted later on during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Gabriel Archer)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 20:15
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
This work, Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week [Image 8 of 8], by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week
