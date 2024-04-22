U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hailey Briggs, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, participates in a fuel tank extraction exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 25, 2024. Annual exercises help ensure that airmen remain competent and confident in their abilities to perform personnel extraction tasks when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

