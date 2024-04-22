Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel Tank Extraction Exercise [Image 15 of 15]

    Fuel Tank Extraction Exercise

    ITALY

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hailey Briggs, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, participates in a fuel tank extraction exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 25, 2024. Annual exercises help ensure that airmen remain competent and confident in their abilities to perform personnel extraction tasks when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 06:12
    Location: IT
