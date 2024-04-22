U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Gisclair, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, participates in a fuel tank extraction exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 25, 2024. In the event of an accident or emergency situation where personnel become trapped inside fuel tanks or confined spaces, airmen need to be prepared to conduct rescue operations swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 06:12
|Location:
|IT
