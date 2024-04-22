From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen John Gisclair and Izaak Yacko, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeymen, prepare for a fuel tank extraction exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 25, 2024. Trainings like these provide an opportunity for members to practice communication, collaboration and problem-solving skills, which are essential for mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 06:12 Photo ID: 8364724 VIRIN: 240425-F-VJ231-3630 Resolution: 4481x2981 Size: 535.53 KB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuel Tank Extraction Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.