Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 06:12 Photo ID: 8364727 VIRIN: 240425-F-VJ231-2852 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.05 MB Location: IT

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fuel Tank Extraction Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.