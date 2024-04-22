Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel Tank Extraction Exercise [Image 10 of 15]

    Fuel Tank Extraction Exercise

    ITALY

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Gisclair, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, receives a physical injury evaluation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 25, 2024. Members from the fire department, wing safety, and fuels shop participated in an annual training to showcase emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 06:12
    Photo ID: 8364729
    VIRIN: 240425-F-VJ231-3434
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 982.68 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fuel Tank Extraction Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    Fuels
    Fire Department
    Fuel Tank Extraction Exercise

