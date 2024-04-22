U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Gisclair, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, prepares for a fuel tank extraction exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 25, 2024. Routine fuel tank extraction training ensures airmen are up-to-date with the latest regulations and safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
