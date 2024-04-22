U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Gisclair, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, prepares training equipment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 25, 2024. Regular training exercises allow airmen to familiarize themselves with equipment, ensuring they can operate it correctly when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 06:12 Photo ID: 8364723 VIRIN: 240425-F-VJ231-7110 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.12 MB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuel Tank Extraction Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.