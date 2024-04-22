From left, U.S Air Force Senior Airmen Donald Anderson, John Gisclair and Izaak Yacko, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeymen, participate in a fuel tank extraction exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 25, 2024. Annual exercises help ensure that airmen remain competent and confident in their abilities to perform personnel extraction tasks when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
