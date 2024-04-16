Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 8]

    KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Maintainers from the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct maintenance procedures on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. KFT 24 will further strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance by building and maintaining lethality in the air domain to deter, defend, and defeat any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    PACAF
    Wolf Pack
    Mission Ready Airmen
    INDOPACOM
    KFT24
    Korea Flying Training 2024

