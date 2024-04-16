KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen

Maintainers from the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct maintenance procedures on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. KFT 24 will further strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance by building and maintaining lethality in the air domain to deter, defend, and defeat any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 04:27
|Photo ID:
|8353564
|VIRIN:
|240422-F-YG789-2852
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
