Senior Airman Ruben Lopez, 8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, radios to ground personnel during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. KFT 24 advances the ability to accept follow-on forces creating an advantage for U.S. and ROK forces participating in the training. Interoperability with dissimilar aircraft enables our aircrew members to be battle-ready to address a potential threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 04:27 Photo ID: 8353557 VIRIN: 240418-F-EZ422-1474 Resolution: 1382x733 Size: 601.87 KB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.