    KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen [Image 5 of 8]

    KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Ian Pickett, 8th Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, spray paints a label on a box of ammunition during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. During KFT 24 Airmen of the 8th FW remained mission-ready to provide U.S. and ROK pilots the ability to train and maintain a robust combined defense posture that protects the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 04:27
    Photo ID: 8353561
    VIRIN: 240419-F-EZ422-1834
    Resolution: 5326x2996
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Wolf Pack
    Mission Ready Airmen
    INDOPACOM
    KFT24
    Korea Flying Training 2024

