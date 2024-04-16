Senior Airman Ian Pickett, 8th Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, spray paints a label on a box of ammunition during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. During KFT 24 Airmen of the 8th FW remained mission-ready to provide U.S. and ROK pilots the ability to train and maintain a robust combined defense posture that protects the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 04:27
|Photo ID:
|8353561
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-EZ422-1834
|Resolution:
|5326x2996
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT