KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen

Airmen 1st Class Darius Wade, right, 8th Security Forces Squadron alarms apprentice, and Senior Airman John Molina, 8th SFS patrolman, prepare a drone for takeoff during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. KFT 24 integrates U.S. and ROK forces to train to defend against surface-to-air and air-to-air threats, ensuring mutual understanding and trust between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

