Senior Airman Karla Parra, 8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs journeyman, records aircraft before takeoff during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Training, like KFT 24, is conducted by all professional military to maintain proficiency, credibility, and readiness ensuring that Airmen remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 04:27
|Photo ID:
|8353558
|VIRIN:
|240418-F-EZ422-1224
|Resolution:
|4195x2360
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
