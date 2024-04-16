Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen [Image 2 of 8]

    KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Karla Parra, 8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs journeyman, records aircraft before takeoff during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Training, like KFT 24, is conducted by all professional military to maintain proficiency, credibility, and readiness ensuring that Airmen remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

