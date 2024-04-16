Senior Airman Karla Parra, 8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs journeyman, records aircraft before takeoff during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Training, like KFT 24, is conducted by all professional military to maintain proficiency, credibility, and readiness ensuring that Airmen remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 04:27 Photo ID: 8353558 VIRIN: 240418-F-EZ422-1224 Resolution: 4195x2360 Size: 3.21 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.