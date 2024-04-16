Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen [Image 4 of 8]

    KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Rylee Barton, left, 8th Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, and Airman Basic Tyler Gatlin, 8th MXS conventional maintenance technician, conduct inventory of current munitions during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Airmen proved to be flexible and always ready to support the large-scale employment training to work together and build cohesion within the influx of forces added to Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photos Samuel Earick)

    PACAF
    Wolf Pack
    Mission Ready Airmen
    INDOPACOM
    KFT24
    Korea Flying Training 2024

