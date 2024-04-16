Staff Sgt. Rylee Barton, left, 8th Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, and Airman Basic Tyler Gatlin, 8th MXS conventional maintenance technician, conduct inventory of current munitions during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. Airmen proved to be flexible and always ready to support the large-scale employment training to work together and build cohesion within the influx of forces added to Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photos Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 04:27 Photo ID: 8353560 VIRIN: 240419-F-EZ422-1812 Resolution: 3737x2102 Size: 2.98 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.