KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen

Lt. Col. Matthew Bittner, 35th Fighter Squadron director of operations, completes final checks before taking off during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. KFT 24 is a large-scale employment training, designed to improve U.S. and ROK interoperability and ultimately enhance U.S. and ROK commitments to maintaining peace in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024