    KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen [Image 3 of 8]

    KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Brien Dye, left, 8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, informs Tech. Sgt. Ryan Sanders, 8th OSS air traffic control watch supervisor, on possible airspace obstacles during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. KFT 24 brought a surplus of airframes, and hundreds of members from around the Pacific area of responsibility to Kunsan AB to participate in the flying exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 04:27
    Photo ID: 8353559
    VIRIN: 240418-F-EZ422-1361
    Resolution: 5328x2997
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Wolf Pack
    Mission Ready Airmen
    INDOPACOM
    KFT24
    Korea Flying Training 2024

