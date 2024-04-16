Staff Sgt. Brien Dye, left, 8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, informs Tech. Sgt. Ryan Sanders, 8th OSS air traffic control watch supervisor, on possible airspace obstacles during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 18, 2024. KFT 24 brought a surplus of airframes, and hundreds of members from around the Pacific area of responsibility to Kunsan AB to participate in the flying exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 04:27 Photo ID: 8353559 VIRIN: 240418-F-EZ422-1361 Resolution: 5328x2997 Size: 6.55 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFT 24: Mission Ready Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.