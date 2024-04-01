A volunteer for the gaijin burger booth grills hamburgers during Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The festival offered a variety of entertainment such as live performances, food, and vendors to approximately 8,000 off-base attendees; offering a chance for Japanese citizens to experience American culture on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 03:05
|Photo ID:
|8328499
|VIRIN:
|240406-F-HD796-1404
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
