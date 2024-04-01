U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leonardo Sandoval, 374th Comptroller Squadron budget analyst, prepares to play a high striker game during Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The festival was open to the local communities as an opportunity to visit Yokota Air Base and view the cherry blossoms in bloom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 03:05 Photo ID: 8328493 VIRIN: 240406-F-HD796-1298 Resolution: 3041x2350 Size: 452.33 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.