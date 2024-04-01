U.S Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, delivers opening remarks during the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. More than 8,000 people attended the festival to celebrate the exchange of U.S. and Japanese cultures through a variety of cuisines, vendors and live performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 03:05 Photo ID: 8328495 VIRIN: 240406-F-HD796-1178 Resolution: 5721x3806 Size: 1.43 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.