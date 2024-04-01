Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Hiroyuki Ishii, Operation Support Wing commander, delivers opening remarks during the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The Yokota community, surrounding areas and local government officials were able to participate and enjoy the festival which is aimed at strengthening the friendship between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

