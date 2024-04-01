Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart

Attendees at Sakura Spring Festival play a gone fishin’ game at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. More than 8,000 people attended the festival to celebrate the exchange of U.S. and Japanese cultures through a variety of cuisines, vendors and live performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

