Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart

Attendees at Sakura Spring Festival participate in an axe-swinging game at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The festival was a celebration of Japanese and American cultures through food vendors, live music and dance performances, as well as a farmers’ market. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

