U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Bushouer, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific vocalist, performs on stage during Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The festival was open to the local communities as an opportunity to visit Yokota Air Base and view the cherry blossoms in bloom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 03:04 Photo ID: 8328492 VIRIN: 240406-F-HD796-1049 Resolution: 3998x3089 Size: 1.08 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sakura Spring Festival 2024 captivates community’s heart [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.