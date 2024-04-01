Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready

U.S. Space Force and Air Force members undergo mission planning exercises during a Ranger Assessment Preparation Course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 26-29, 2024. The exercise sharpens teamwork and strategic planning skills, challenging participants with combat scenarios that evaluate their critical thinking and tactical operation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joseph Avenida)

