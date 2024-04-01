U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isiah Guy, 30th Security Forces Squadron response force member, coordinates a team leader meeting during a Ranger Assessment Preparation Course held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif, Mar. 26-29, 2024. Tasked with leading his team, Guy adapts and reevaluates his responsibilities, showcasing the vital leadership skill of assuming new roles and adapting to changing situations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joseph Avenida)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 10:58 Photo ID: 8323283 VIRIN: 240329-X-VY179-1005 Resolution: 3600x2571 Size: 4.5 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready [Image 7 of 7], by Joseph Avenida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.