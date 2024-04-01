Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Klein, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Horizontal section chief, awaits instructions from the squad leader during a Ranger Assessment Preparation Course held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 26-29, 2024. During the eight-hour full mission profile, participants plan and execute a mission, testing their teamwork and strategic planning skills, which is essential to pass Pre-Ranger Courses and US Army Ranger School. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joseph Avenida)

Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US