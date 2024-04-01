Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready [Image 6 of 7]

    Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Joseph Avenida 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Klein, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Horizontal section chief, awaits instructions from the squad leader during a Ranger Assessment Preparation Course held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 26-29, 2024. During the eight-hour full mission profile, participants plan and execute a mission, testing their teamwork and strategic planning skills, which is essential to pass Pre-Ranger Courses and US Army Ranger School. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joseph Avenida)

