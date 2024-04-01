Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready

U.S. Space Force Guardians and Air Force Airmen undergo land navigation training during a Ranger Assessment Preparation Course held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 26-29, 2024. This segment of the course enhances mission planning and execution skills, focusing on developing spatial awareness and strategic decision-making, essential for leadership and success in the Ranger Assessment Course. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joseph Avenida)
