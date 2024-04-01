U.S. Space Force Guardians and Air Force Airmen undergo land navigation training during a Ranger Assessment Preparation Course held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 26-29, 2024. This segment of the course enhances mission planning and execution skills, focusing on developing spatial awareness and strategic decision-making, essential for leadership and success in the Ranger Assessment Course. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joseph Avenida)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 10:58 Photo ID: 8323282 VIRIN: 240326-X-VY179-1004 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.78 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.