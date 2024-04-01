U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas Cunningham, 30th Security Forces Squadron operations officer and Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course cadre, instructs service members through immediate action drills during a Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 26-29, 2024. This assessment is a critical component of the Ranger candidates' preparatory training, designed to evaluate, enhance tactical proficiency and quick-thinking capabilities, and key skills tested throughout the assessment course. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joseph Avenida)
Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 10:58
Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready
