Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas Cunningham, 30th Security Forces Squadron operations officer and Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course cadre, instructs service members through immediate action drills during a Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 26-29, 2024. This assessment is a critical component of the Ranger candidates' preparatory training, designed to evaluate, enhance tactical proficiency and quick-thinking capabilities, and key skills tested throughout the assessment course. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joseph Avenida)

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0