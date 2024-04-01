U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Voto, Space Launch Delta 30 executive officer, guides U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Clay Harned, 65th Space Operations Command cyber operator, to the next portion of the combat water survival assessment during a Ranger Assessment Preparation Course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 26-29, 2024. The course aims to enhance service members' resilience and composure by teaching them to maintain physical and emotional control when under stress. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joseph Avenida)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 10:58 Photo ID: 8323281 VIRIN: 240326-X-VY179-1003 Resolution: 3600x2571 Size: 4.43 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready [Image 7 of 7], by Joseph Avenida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.