U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Voto, Space Launch Delta 30 executive officer, guides U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Clay Harned, 65th Space Operations Command cyber operator, to the next portion of the combat water survival assessment during a Ranger Assessment Preparation Course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 26-29, 2024. The course aims to enhance service members' resilience and composure by teaching them to maintain physical and emotional control when under stress. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joseph Avenida)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 10:58
|Photo ID:
|8323281
|VIRIN:
|240326-X-VY179-1003
|Resolution:
|3600x2571
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready [Image 7 of 7], by Joseph Avenida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT