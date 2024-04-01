Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready [Image 3 of 7]

    Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Joseph Avenida 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Voto, Space Launch Delta 30 executive officer, guides U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Clay Harned, 65th Space Operations Command cyber operator, to the next portion of the combat water survival assessment during a Ranger Assessment Preparation Course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 26-29, 2024. The course aims to enhance service members' resilience and composure by teaching them to maintain physical and emotional control when under stress. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joseph Avenida)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 10:58
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    TAGS

    Airmen
    Guardians
    USAF
    USSF

