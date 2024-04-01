Guardians; Airmen Get Ranger Ready

Photo By Joseph Avenida | U.S. Space Force and Air Force members undergo mission planning exercises during a...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Avenida | U.S. Space Force and Air Force members undergo mission planning exercises during a Ranger Assessment Preparation Course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 26-29, 2024. The exercise sharpens teamwork and strategic planning skills, challenging participants with combat scenarios that evaluate their critical thinking and tactical operation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joseph Avenida) see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – “I accept the fact that as a Ranger my country expects me to move further, faster, and fight harder than any other soldier,” chanted Vandenberg SFB U.S. Army Pre-Ranger Course candidates, their voices united by the Ranger Creed.



This year, two Guardians and three Airmen from Vandenberg took part in a Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course (RAPC), which was held at Vandenberg SFB March 26-29, 2024.



During the course, service members performed a Ranger Physical Fitness Test, a combat water survival assessment, a five-hour land navigation course in day and night conditions, a 12-mile road march with a 52-pound load, and numerous evaluations to enhance warfighter and leadership skills.



The RAPC is held at the installation level to certify candidates before applying to the Pre-Ranger Course and covers the skills and concepts necessary to achieve success as a Ranger student.



“Whether you are an infantryman in the Army or a Guardian in the Space Force on an operations floor, this course will help you learn how to lead men and women under the worst conditions possible and still complete the mission,” s aid U.S. Space Force Maj. Ryan Wilson, Delta 5 deputy branch chief and RAPC Cadre. “Ranger school is much more than building your physical toughness and endurance. Ranger school is a leadership school.”



The course empowers service members to maintain agility and responsiveness through exposure to high stress situations and provides an opportunity to master innate responses to fear and develop strategies to effectively navigate through challenging circumstances.



“The course, like Army Ranger School, is first and foremost a leadership focus. Being physically fit, mentally tough, and capable of executing individual tasks are requirements to set the example as a solid military leader.” Said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Klein, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Horizontal section chief, who participated in the course as a candidate. “I want to be a great leader when I’m exhausted, hungry and my guys need a spark to stay in the fight.”



According to the RAPC Cadre, Guardians and Airmen emerge from the course with not only a sharper tactical edge but also an unrivaled ability to lead. They return to their units equipped to thrive in prolonged shifts and overcome the most challenging tasks, ready to drive mission success.



“In addition to the tactical skills related to military dismounted patrolling, the candidates more importantly learn valuable leadership skills,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas Cunningham, 30th Security Forces Squadron operations officer and RAPC Cadre. “Units receive a leader who can drive their team to succeed in meeting mission goals, no matter how long the shifts get and no matter how daunting the tasks are.”



Those who have what it takes to brave the RAPC's demanding trials are invited to participate in the course. For more information, reach out to Maj. Nicholas Cunningham at nicholas.cunningham.10@spaceforce.mil, or Maj. Ryan Wilson at ryan.wilson.74@spaceforce.mil.