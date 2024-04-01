USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors receive a tour on JS Izumo (DDH 183)

240402-N-EC000-1135 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 2, 2024) Cmdr. Margaret MacCLary, left, the senior medical officer aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Capt. Takemasa Joe, commanding officer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) helicopter destroyer, JS Izumo (DDH 183), cut a cake in the galley of the in Yokosuka, Japan, April 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

