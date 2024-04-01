240402-N-EC000-1041 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 2, 2024) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and sailors of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), ride the aircraft elevator of JMSDF helicopter destroyer, JS Izumo (DDH 183), in Yokosuka, Japan, April 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 23:44
|Photo ID:
|8320323
|VIRIN:
|240402-N-EC000-1041
|Resolution:
|4540x3027
|Size:
|8.45 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors receive a tour on JS Izumo (DDH 183) [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
