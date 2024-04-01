240402-N-UF592-3490 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 2, 2024) ) Lt. Cmdr. Troy McFadden, ordnance handling officer, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), kicks the ball during a game of kick ball with sailors of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) helicopter destroyer, JS Izumo (DDH 183), during a command picnic, while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 23:44 Photo ID: 8320322 VIRIN: 240402-N-UF592-3490 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 1.46 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a kick ball tournament with members of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183) [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.