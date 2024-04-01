240402-N-UF592-1096 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 2, 2024) Sailors of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) helicopter destroyer, JS Izumo (DDH 183), pose for a group photo on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour, while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 23:44 Photo ID: 8320317 VIRIN: 240402-N-UF592-1096 Resolution: 2719x1808 Size: 2.38 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts sailors of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183) [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.