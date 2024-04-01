240402-N-EC000-1029 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 2, 2024) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and sailors of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), pose in the hangar bay of JMSDF helicopter destroyer, JS Izumo (DDH 183), in Yokosuka, Japan, April 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 23:44 Photo ID: 8320314 VIRIN: 240402-N-EC000-1029 Resolution: 4663x3109 Size: 11.65 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors receive a tour on JS Izumo (DDH 183) [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.