USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts command picnic with JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)

240402-N-EC000-2492 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 2, 2024) Capt. Daryle Cardone, right, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Capt. Takemasa Jo, commanding officer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) helicopter destroyer, JS Izumo (DDH 183), pose with Sailors assigned to the USS Ronald Reagan and sailors assigned to JS Izumo after a soccer game during a command picnic, while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

