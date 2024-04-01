Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a kick ball tournament with members of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183) [Image 12 of 17]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a kick ball tournament with members of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240402-N-UF592-3307 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 2, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Luke Levine, from La Quinta, California, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), kicks the ball during a game of kick ball with sailors of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) helicopter destroyer, JS Izumo (DDH 183), during a command picnic, while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 23:44
    Photo ID: 8320319
    VIRIN: 240402-N-UF592-3307
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a kick ball tournament with members of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183) [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts sailors of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts sailors of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts sailors of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a kick ball tournament with members of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts sailors of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors receive a tour on JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors receive a tour on JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a kick ball tournament with members of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a kick ball tournament with members of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts sailors of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts command picnic with JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a kick ball tournament with members of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts command picnic with JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts command picnic with JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a kick ball tournament with members of the JMSDF JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors receive a tour on JS Izumo (DDH 183)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors receive a tour on JS Izumo (DDH 183)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Command Picnic
    Izumo (DDH 183)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT