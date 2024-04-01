Patient care: A primary responsibility

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marla Stewart, 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron nurse, bandages a patient’s leg during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission at Pogson Medical Center, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, March 20, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

