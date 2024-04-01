Patient care: A primary responsibility

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sally Hayes, Aerospace Medicine Squadron physician, provides antenatal care during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission at Pogson Medical Center, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, March 20, 2024. LAMAT honors U.S. Southern Command’s promise to be a valued partner in the region by increasing collaboration and building partner nation capacity to quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

