U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sally Hayes, Aerospace Medicine Squadron physician, provides antenatal care during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission at Pogson Medical Center, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, March 20, 2024. LAMAT honors U.S. Southern Command’s promise to be a valued partner in the region by increasing collaboration and building partner nation capacity to quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8320078
|VIRIN:
|240318-F-AN818-1096
|Resolution:
|8483x5655
|Size:
|30.22 MB
|Location:
|SANDY POINT, KN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patient care: A primary responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
