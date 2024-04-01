U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sally Hayes, Aerospace Medicine Squadron physician, treats a patient with acupuncture during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission at Pogson Medical Center, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, March 20, 2024. Patient’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following all medical procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8320081
|VIRIN:
|240320-F-AN818-1013
|Resolution:
|6542x4362
|Size:
|20.72 MB
|Location:
|SANDY POINT, KN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patient care: A primary responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
