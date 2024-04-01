Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patient care: A primary responsibility [Image 1 of 8]

    Patient care: A primary responsibility

    SANDY POINT, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sally Hayes, Aerospace Medicine Squadron physician, speaks with a patient during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission at Pogson Medical Center, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, March 20, 2024. USAF medical professionals regularly deploy to Latin America and the Caribbean to work alongside partner nation military and civilian health teams as part of the Department of Defense’s Global Health Engagement initiative, an effort to achieve mutual benefits and build trust in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 19:00
    VIRIN: 240318-F-AN818-1049
    Location: SANDY POINT, KN
    Medical Assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Readiness
    St. Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT24

