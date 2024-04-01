Patient care: A primary responsibility

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sally Hayes, Aerospace Medicine Squadron physician, speaks with a patient during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission at Pogson Medical Center, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, March 20, 2024. USAF medical professionals regularly deploy to Latin America and the Caribbean to work alongside partner nation military and civilian health teams as part of the Department of Defense’s Global Health Engagement initiative, an effort to achieve mutual benefits and build trust in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

