Patient care: A primary responsibility

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sally Hayes, Aerospace Medicine Squadron physician, treats a patient with acupuncture during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission at Pogson Medical Center, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, March 20, 2024. Patient’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following all medical procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

Date Taken: 03.20.2024
Location: SANDY POINT, KN