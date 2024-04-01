U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marla Stewart, 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron nurse, treats a patient during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission at Pogson Medical Center, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, March 20, 2024. Engagements like LAMAT bring U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8320079
|VIRIN:
|240318-F-AN818-1179
|Resolution:
|7032x4688
|Size:
|21.05 MB
|Location:
|SANDY POINT, KN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patient care: A primary responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
