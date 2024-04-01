U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marla Stewart, 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron nurse, treats a patient during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission at Pogson Medical Center, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, March 20, 2024. Engagements like LAMAT bring U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 19:00 Photo ID: 8320079 VIRIN: 240318-F-AN818-1179 Resolution: 7032x4688 Size: 21.05 MB Location: SANDY POINT, KN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patient care: A primary responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.