    Patient care: A primary responsibility [Image 2 of 8]

    Patient care: A primary responsibility

    SANDY POINT, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sally Hayes, Aerospace Medicine Squadron physician, and Ruth Woodly-Davis, Pogson Medical Center nurse, review patient records during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, March 18, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 19:00
    Photo ID: 8320077
    VIRIN: 240318-F-AN818-1013
    Resolution: 8549x5699
    Size: 32.37 MB
    Location: SANDY POINT, KN
    Medical Assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Readiness
    St. Kitts and Nevis
    LAMAT24

