Patient care: A primary responsibility

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sally Hayes, Aerospace Medicine Squadron physician, and Ruth Woodly-Davis, Pogson Medical Center nurse, review patient records during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, March 18, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 Location: SANDY POINT, KN