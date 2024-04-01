Patient care: A primary responsibility

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marla Stewart, 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron nurse, applies fresh papaya to a patient’s leg, in coordination with designated host nation treatment plan, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission at Pogson Medical Center, Sandy Point, St. Kitts, March 20, 2024. LAMAT is representative of the United States’ commitment to its partners through medical assistance and mutual exchange of knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

