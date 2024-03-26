U.S. Air Force Capt. Edward Turos, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies a KC-135 during aerial refueling operations over the European area of responsibility, March 29, 2024. The aircraft was returning to base after refueling a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon over Romania, further strengthening joint force capabilities between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8317579
|VIRIN:
|240329-F-XA271-1395
|Resolution:
|7869x5246
|Size:
|12.57 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
