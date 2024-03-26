The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

U.S. Air Force Capt. Edward Turos, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies a KC-135 during aerial refueling operations over the European area of responsibility, March 29, 2024. The aircraft was returning to base after refueling a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon over Romania, further strengthening joint force capabilities between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

