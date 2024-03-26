Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 8 of 10]

    The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

    ROMANIA

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morrigan Denman, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon over Poland, March 29, 2024. Boom operators are an integral part of aircrew, who are capable of assisting pilots with numerous procedures throughout the flight and provide fuel to receiving aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    This work, The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

