U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morrigan Denman, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon over Poland, March 29, 2024. Boom operators are an integral part of aircrew, who are capable of assisting pilots with numerous procedures throughout the flight and provide fuel to receiving aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 11:06 Photo ID: 8317578 VIRIN: 240329-F-XA271-1271 Resolution: 6931x4621 Size: 25.14 MB Location: RO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.